Tiffani Thiessen Strips Down, Rocks Bedsheet for 50th Birthday Photo

Tiffani Thiessen celebrated her 50th birthday in sizzling style, treating fans to a stunning photo that nearly bared all. The actress celebrated her birthday on Tuesday with a confident solo shot on Instagram, playfully embracing the fact that she has reached a significant milestone. In the post, she proudly declared herself “over the hill.”

The Saved by the Bell alum left jaws agape in the new image, casually reclining in bed with a strategically placed sheet. “#thisis50,” she added to the caption of the photo. As she gazes into the camera, the stunning shot is accentuated by her long brunette locks, which partially conceal half of her face.

Mario Lopez, Tiffani’s former co-star on Saved by the Bell, joined numerous friends and fans in expressing their well wishes on the snapshot. “Welcome to the 5th level kid!” Lopez wrote.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, another 90s star and teen idol added, “Looks pretty [fire emoji] to me.” Another 90’s TV star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, also wished Tiffany Thiessen well. “Happy Birthday! I remember knowing you as a teenager and hoping to be as gorgeous as you one day! And I still feel the same! You make 50 look great!”, she wrote.

Jenna Fischer of The Office fame also gushed at Tiffani Thiessen’sThiessen’s birthday shot. “Well done. Starting the 50s exactly right. Happy Birthday!!!,” Fischer commented. At 49, Jenna Fischer herself is knocking on the door of the big 50. Perhaps she’ll follow Thiessen’s precedent.

Tiffani Thiessen Teased Fans with Another Snapshot Leading Up to Her Birthday

Tiffani Thiessen recently delighted her followers with a stunning photo, showcasing her in a dazzling jumpsuit as she celebrated her milestone birthday. “Does this lipstick make me look 50? 50 in 5 days,” Thiessen teased in the caption.

Of course, fans were quick to voice their amazement at how well Thiessen is rocking middle age. “I hope that I am a smoke show at 50 like you,” one fan admitted. “No, you look the same as you did in Saved By The Bell & 90210,” another fan gushed.

In addition to her role in Saved by the Bell, she made appearances in other popular shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, White Collar, and Alexa & Katie. Thiessen found her perfect match in actor and author Brady Smith. They married in 2005 and later welcomed two children: Harper, 13, and Holt, 8.