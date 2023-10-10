Mario Lopez Is Infuriated By California’s Skittle Ban And Here’s Why

Television personality Mario Lopez, best known for his role as the longtime host of Extra, has publicly expressed his frustration over California’s recent legislative action targeting certain food additives. Lopez took to social media to voice his concerns, arguing that the state should be focusing on more pressing issues rather than what has become known as the “Skittles ban.”

The controversy centers around Governor Gavin Newsom signing AB 418 into law, a bill aimed at addressing certain additives in food products that California now deems harmful. While the law doesn’t outright ban Skittles or any specific candy, it requires companies selling food in the state to remove these additives, with a focus on chemicals such as Red Dye 3. Corporations have until 2027 to comply with the new regulations.

However, the legislation has been somewhat mischaracterized in the public discourse, leading to the nickname “Skittles ban” and widespread misconceptions about the extent of the changes. It appears that Mario Lopez took issue with a social media headline that he perceived as misleading.

In a social media post, Lopez voiced his frustration, highlighting what he considers more critical issues facing California. He wrote, “Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all-time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles.”

pic.twitter.com/ohWQcUcQjf — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) October 10, 2023

Lopez’s critique garnered support from many of his followers, who agreed that the state’s priorities seemed misplaced. However, others defended the legislation, pointing out that it addresses legitimate health concerns and strives to ensure the safety of Californians.

The additives in question have raised health-related concerns, including potential cancer risks. Moreover, these additives were never approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first place. The legislative action is seen by proponents as a necessary step toward safeguarding public health.

It’s worth noting that while the law imposes restrictions on certain food additives, individuals can still consume these products if they choose to do so. In essence, Mario Lopez and others who enjoy Skittles and similar treats will continue to have access to them.

The debate surrounding California’s approach to food additives highlights the complexities of balancing public health concerns with individual choice and industry practices. As the conversation continues, it remains to be seen how this legislation and its enforcement will impact the food industry and consumer choices in the state.

While the focus on Skittles may have garnered attention, it is essential to recognize the broader context of health and safety concerns that underlie legislative efforts like AB 418. As California moves forward with implementing these regulations, it will be interesting to observe how the state addresses both immediate health considerations and the larger challenges it faces.