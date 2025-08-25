Texas TikToker Allegedly Killed Former Co-Worker Over Debt And Boasted Online: ‘Never Move On’

A TikToker in Texas, 23-year-old Naqibullah Habibzoi, is accused of killing a former coworker over a $31,000 debt. Allegedly, Habibzoi boasted about the killing online, saying, “We never move on without taking our revenge.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News, the incident occurred on May 31. At around 11 p.m., local police officers arrived at the apartment of Awal Noor Kiftan, located on Dartbrook Drive in San Antonio. He was unresponsive and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit detailed how a victim’s friend recalled someone had arrived at the apartment and called out Kiftan, telling him to meet a woman. After he walked outside, the friend heard gunshots, and then he saw Kiftan lying on the ground.

The aforementioned woman, according to the police, is Habibzoi’s girlfriend, and both she and the TikToker were listed in a previous April assault report. Authorities believe that the woman, unnamed, lured Kiftan out of the apartment to be allegedly shot by Habibzoi.

Boasting Online

Following the shooting, it is alleged that Habibzoi made several TikTok posts referring to the killing. WLTX reported that multiple posts were deleted ever since, but some remain.

In one comment, Habibzoi said that Kiftan, a former trucking company coworker of his, “had his $3,100,” the affidavit alleged. In another post, Habibzoi uploaded a picture of a firearm and a flag of Afghanistan on a carpet, police said.

Then, Habibzoi allegedly wrote, “We never move on without taking our revenge,” possibly referencing the fatal shooting.

Then, on June 3, Habibzoi posted that his account had been hacked, saying, “They posted a comment under my ID, that was not me. Please remove these, they are doing something wrong, like framing me.”

However, his phone’s location data, which allegedly shows him at the San Antonio location where the shooting occurred, and an alleged confession say otherwise. An affidavit detailed that investigators got hold of the confession. Habibzoi allegedly told a friend that “he did it with his hands” and that “his heart is pleased and satisfied.”

Naqibullah Habibzoi was arrested on Thursday, August 21. He was charged with murder and booked into the Bexar County Jail without bail.