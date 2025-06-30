Gunman Lured Out Of Bank By Drink On A Drone

Michigan police used a drink sitting on a drone to lure a gunman who was holding a woman hostage outside a bank. This multi-hour hostage incident ended with the police fatally shooting the gunman they managed to lure.

Police Lure Gunman Out Of Bank Using Drone Dangling Drink

According to WJRT, the armed hostage situation happened shortly after 5 PM at a Mercantile Bank at 5444 State Street in Saginaw Township. The standoff between the gunman and police continued for four hours as they tried negotiating with the suspect.

By around 8:30 PM, bystanders finally noticed the woman employee held hostage running from the bank. Negotiators ended up successfully luring the gunman out of the building using a drone equipped with a beverage.

Knowing the suspect was likely parched, Michigan police tempted him with the drink. The moment that the gunman came into view to grab the drink is when they fired on him.

“When he exposed himself, the trooper was able to take a shot,” said Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt. Kim Vetter to MLive.

Witnesses of the standoff were taking videos of the drone as it flew through the sky. That’s when police asked the onlookers to stop filming. Spectators reportedly heard an explosion go off at 8:05 PM.

Ambulances arrived as they took the hostage to a local hospital. Luckily, the altercation left her with minor injuries, and she is now in “good” condition, according to Vetter. The hospital discharged the woman later that night.

A social media post from MSP Third District further explained how the situation unfolded. “A trooper was able to engage and fatally shoot the suspect,” said the statement. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

In another statement, Mercantile Bank shared with customers that they would be closing the bank temporarily. “This evening, an incident occurred at our Saginaw, MI location involving a hostage situation,” it read.

“Thanks to the swift and professional response of local and state law enforcement, the situation was resolved. All Mercantile Bank employees are safe, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The bank then revealed that the Saginaw location would “remain closed until further notice” due to the ongoing investigation.