’80s Music Icon Reveals He Underwent Kidney Transplant

’80s music icon Daryl Hall announced earlier this week that he recently underwent a kidney transplant.

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In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hall revealed that he received the organ from a “very kind and generous living donor.”

“It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!” he explained. “I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows.”

Fans and fellow musicians took to the comment section to show their support for Hall.

“Sending you love and healing ❤️‍🩹 thoughts, Daryl!!” Bebe Buell wrote. “We were just kids when we met, but it doesn’t change the memories that are forever… the good stuff. The laughs and the times when you were a real friend. Beyond some of the crazy drama of that time… ♾️ 🙏”

She further shared, “You’ve always been complex and brilliant. Heal swiftly and well, and bless us with some great new music!!”

One fan wrote, “Prayers for you Daryl, thanks for the update. Many of us have been worrying about you in what seems a long absence. Please take care and heal well.”

Another fan added, “Wow! Great news DH! My wife and boys here in New Hampshire need ya leading the way on Daryls House! The best music show ever!! Prayers man!”

Hall Has Struggled With Other Health Issues In the Past

Hall has had some health obstacles over the years. He was previously diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2004.

During a 2016 interview with Huffington Post, the musician opened up about his battle with the disease.

“Getting Lyme disease is no fun,” he explained. “I’ll tell you that right now.”

When asked why many celebrities are not vocal about the illness, Hall said, “I don’t know why anybody would want to hide this, there’s no stigma against it. It’s something that’s happening to everyone.”

He then spoke about when the disease started impacting him. “I started getting tremors, especially in my left hand and arm, with twitching, and I didn’t know what that was. I’ve always had food allergies and spring allergies, but then I got this very serious celery allergy. And that came out of the blue. And then finally I came down with this raging fever and really stiff neck and body.”

Hall noted the symptoms all surfaced within the course of about a year.

“They told me it was the summer flu and all this nonsense. So I started talking to my family about it and my ex-wife, who has Lyme, said it sounded to her like Lyme,” he shared. “So I went to another doctor who finally did test me, and found I also had ehrlichia. He gave me two weeks of Doxycycline only, and of course, old story, nothing happened. Except that the bull’s-eye suddenly appeared. But I was not getting any better.”

After taking multiple medications, he finally spoke to a doctor who diagnosed him. With the right treatment, he started feeling fine, except for occasional flare-ups.



