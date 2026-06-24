TLC Reality Show Star Arrested in Las Vegas

TLC reality TV show star Karen Derrico was recently arrested in Las Vegas after she allegedly made threats and violated a restraining order.

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According to TMZ, the Doubling Down With the Derrico castmate was booked last week after she made threats or conveyed false information concerning an act of terrorism. She was also hit with a misdemeanor violation for the restraining order charge and misdemeanor harassment charge.

Karen Derrico attends Black Breastfeeding Week 10th Anniversary Awards Dinner on August 30, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Derrico was notably released from jail on Sunday, and she was arraigned on Tuesday. No further details, including her plea, have been revealed.

The Las Vegas Arrest Occurred Two Years After Derrico’s Divorce

Derrico rose to fame through her hit reality TV series. She appeared on the show with her ex-husband, Deon, and their 14 children. The couple called it quits in June 2024. They were married for nearly 20 years.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority,” the couple stated in their divorce announcement. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

More than a year after the divorce, Deon addressed speculation that his split with Karen was fake.

“We tried to keep it hidden. We filed in [a small town in] Nevada,” he said while appearing on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast. “I personally believe that someone who took in our paperwork notified TMZ, and that’s how the story got blasted everywhere. That was just a shock because it was two or three weeks after the divorce was filed. We felt like we were good when three weeks had passed and we didn’t hear anything.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Deon spoke about his and Karen’s current focuses.

“At this point, we are just working it out as a family collectively,” he pointed out. “No, I am not ‘dating.’ She is not ‘dating.’ We have talked about how that would look because our biggest concern is our children. It is a unique, complicated, different, esoteric, and I cannot think of enough words to describe it because of the 14 children.”