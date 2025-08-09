Texas Man Accused Of Yelling ‘Goo Goo Ga Ga’ At Young Girls While In Diaper, Asked For A ‘Change’

A Texas man, 45-year-old Wesley Worl, is accused of yelling “goo goo ga ga” at two young girls, 11, while wearing a diaper, asking them to “change him.” Reportedly, he has been involved in similar incidents for decades.

According to CBS19, citing arrest documents, the incident occurred on July 29 near Andy Woods Elementary School in the city of Tyler. Two 11-year-old girls told police, according to an affidavit, that a man, Worl, allegedly exited his truck and yelled “Goo goo ga ga, I need a diaper change.” The girls were riding their bikes at the time.

Feeling frightened, “visibly shaking,” and “truly petrified,” the girls escaped into a nearby alley. One of the girls revealed to the police that Worl allegedly only wore a diaper during the incident.

After obtaining a partial license plate number, police were able to track down and arrest Worl at his workplace on Thursday, August 7. He was charged with solicitation of a minor and criminal trespass.

Troubling History

As Worl was identified by police, a troubling history of past offenses involving children was discovered. Arrest documents obtained by KLTV detailed that Worl’s criminal history began back in September 1999.

An affidavit alleged that the man was watching children at a daycare. When questioned by police, Worl allegedly said that “he was only changing his diaper.” The same thing occurred in April 2002, with Worl allegedly watching children at a daycare.

In July 2006, Worl walked around a local Walmart and looked at children with his hand in his shorts. Similarly to September 1999, Worl said he was checking if he had soiled his diaper, as per an affidavit. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for this offense and a separate one involving him watching children in November 2005.

In November 2012, Worl was given a criminal trespass warning for allegedly exposing himself to a child at another Walmart. An affidavit, once again, detailed that the man denied exposing himself, saying that he showed his diaper instead.

Additionally, he was previously sentenced to five years’ probation for stalking his ex-girlfriend in April 2005. Similarly, he was given a criminal trespass warning back in August 2005 for watching a woman near a pool.

Wesley Worl is being held at Smith County Jail on a $600,000 bond.