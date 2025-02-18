Walmart Just Banned a Woman From Every US Location — Here’s Why

A woman from Memphis, Tennessee, has been permanently banned from every Walmart location across the United States. The shocking reason for the woman’s lifetime ban from the retail giant will leave you speechless.

Shoplifting.

Okay, maybe that’s not all that surprising. Still, this lady is allegedly a prolific shoplifter!

According to Memphis CBS affiliate WREG, Ashley Cross, 37, faces charges of criminal trespass and theft of merchandise valued at under $1,000. She is currently in custody with bond set at $7,500.

Authorities reported responding to a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 5255 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. The call came in around 3:40 p.m. on February 12. Two women were accused of stealing from the store.

Ashley Cross, identified by police as a notorious shoplifter, was caught on camera at a self-checkout machine. Authorities report that she used an old watch battery barcode to scan all her items, pricing everything at just $1.

Indeed, this Moriarty of shoplifters pulled off the sort of heist that authorities wake up in a cold sweat over. The sort of thing that haunts officers in their quiet moments alone.

Cross was caught attempting the ultimate bargain haul at Walmart—11 packs of Ramen, a pair of women’s boots, blue jeans, and a t-shirt.

The grand total of this criminal queen’s staggering bounty?

Reportedly, $137.34.

And so, Cross must pay the ultimate price.

Walmart Issues Statement After Banning Alleged Serial Shoplifter

According to WREG, Cross has been placed on the Authorization of Agency list, barring her from entering any Walmart store in the United States due to her history of shoplifting incidents.

“We value our customers and associates and want them to have a pleasant shopping experience,” Walmart explained in a statement per the outlet. “Though rare, there are instances when someone is no longer welcome in our stores,” the company added.

Police reported that the second suspect was also caught on camera scanning her items with a watch barcode to pay just $1. She allegedly stole a backpack, two bras, a lash kit, and a car accessory, totaling $57.86.

That’s right, dear readers. Between the devious duo, Wal-Mart was out a whopping $195.20.

However, the second suspect was spared a lifetime ban from Walmart… for now. She was reportedly issued a misdemeanor citation for property theft.

Meanwhile, Ashley Cross is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on February 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond has been set at $7,500.