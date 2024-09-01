walmart-worker-fired-after-getting-stabbed-trying-to-stop-shoplifter

He got cut twice! A former Walmart worker was stabbed by a suspected shoplifter and claims he was repaid by getting fired.

John Zalesky, 67, of Aurora, Colorado, asserts that during his 10-month stint at a store in nearby Centennial, he excelled at identifying cunning thieves. He and a fellow sharp-eyed cashier even dubbed themselves after the iconic TV crime-fighting duo, Starsky and Hutch. Walmart even recognized his keen abilities by honoring him with an award.

“In 10 months, I stopped well over 100 people,” Zalesky boasted to The New York Post.

The dedicated employee noted that his role as a front-end associate likely saved the company thousands of dollars in inventory loss due to shrinkage—a significant concern for a smaller Walmart location that he estimated lost $500,000 to theft last year.

Walmart Had Awarded the Crimebusting Employee in the Past

Zalesky estimated the store busted roughly one shoplifter an hour.

“There were days we had eight, nine people in one eight-hour shift,” Zalesky said, channeling Paul Blart. “I was a valuable asset to [Walmart]. If I see somebody stealing, I’m gonna’ do everything I can to stop them.”

The company even applauded his diligence to justice by presenting Zalesky with the “Shrink Buster of the Month” award last winter.

However, his beloved employer shunned him after he claimed he literally shed blood for the company.

The female suspect sported purple hair and thought she could strut out with some merchandise, but Zalesky wasn’t about that life. (Image via Facebook / Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

His crime saga began on August 11th when his fellow cashier discreetly alerted him to a woman recognized as a notorious repeat shoplifter. Zalesky approached her at the front door and requested to inspect the contents of her bag.

An Alleged Infamous Shoplifter Meets Her Match

Zalesky says he asked to see the infamous shoplifter’s receipt. However, she remained tight-lipped and darted for the exit.

Little did she know she had pushed the 67-year-old past the point of no return.

“She wasn’t even denying it, she just took off,” he recalled. “And I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough of this crap. I’m done with these people stealing, this one’s going to end it.’ So I actually chased her out to the car she was in, which was backed into a handicapped [spot] right outside the front doors.”

John Zalesky, a 67-year-old from Aurora, Colorado, claims he was fired by Walmart after intervening to stop a shoplifter, during which he was stabbed. (Image via GoFundMe)

The woman slid into the driver’s seat of the old silver Toyota sedan, while her companion — a short, shirtless man initially approached to confront him. However, he thought better of it and climbed into the car as well.

Zalesky opened the door and reached inside, hoping to retrieve the suspected stolen merchandise. That’s when the man suddenly stabbed him with a knife, leaving a small gash on his left forearm. The male suspect attempted to strike Zalesky again but missed. In the chaos, the driver accelerated, and the couple made their escape.

The Stabbing Didn’t Hurt Much, But Getting Fired Was Painful for the Former Walmart Employee

Of course, a man of true grit like Zalesky shrugs off a stab wound. He declared that “pain don’t hurt”, refusing a trip to the hospital.

“It was probably three-quarters of an inch wide — nothing big,” Zalesky said of the gash. “I don’t worry too much about it. I mean, if it was serious, I’d have taken it more serious.”

Zalesky returned to work after giving his statement to the police. However, a week later, the assistant manager informed him he was being fired for violating a company policy that prohibits employees from following shoplifters outside the store.

The awarded crime stopper was taken aback.

“I was disgusted,” he admitted to The Post. “Nobody had ever attempted to stop me from what I was doing before — hell, they were glad.’

Along with his pink slip, Walmart wished the blue-vested crusader well.

“We have trained associates to combat theft and how to follow our policies to ensure Walmart is a safe place to shop and work,” a rep for Walmart explained.

In the meantime, Zalesky launched a GoFundMe campaign that has successfully raised over $1,700 to support him as he searches for a new job.

“I looked to work [at Walmart] for 10 years, then hopefully retire and enjoy life,” Zalesky added. “But you’re trying to do the right thing, and you get slapped for it. That’s what’s most perturbing about it.”

Meanwhile, the shoplifting suspects are still at large… for now.