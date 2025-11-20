Tennessee 10-Year-Old Goes On Joyride In Mom’s Car After Getting In Arguement, Father Gets Arrested

A 10-year-old is in big trouble after taking his mom’s car for a joyride. He left in the vehicle after getting into an arguement. It also led to the arrest of his father.

Videos by Suggest

Police began searching for the 10-year-old after W.A. Wright Elementary School called them. They reported that the young boy stole the car and took off. Fortunately, police tracked him down to his family’s home.

Unfortunately for the child’s father, he had an outstanding arrest warrant for “Theft of Property – Wire Fraud.” So he ended up going to jail after his son brought the police to their doorstep.

The mother of the 10-year-old explained she left her son in the car while at the school. She went inside quickly to drop off some paperwork. But while she was gone, the 10-year-old took off in the family vehicle.

Not having his license, the 10-year-old hopped a curb and sped away. He didn’t go far. The family lived a mile away from the school. But he did end up bumping a fridge in the garage when he parked.

10-Year-Old Steals Car

His father was confused why his son was home alone. He was even more confused when the police showed up and arrested him. The young boy admitted to fleeing after having an arguement with his mom.

According to The Tennessean, police chose not to file charges against the young boy.

The little boy was found inside the home unharmed and accompanied by his father.

“I’m incredibly thankful that the child was found safe and unharmed,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief Tyler Chandler said in a statement.

The police also praised his officers and the school for working together to make sure that the child was safe. Meanwhile, the school district also released a statement.

“Families, we do offer a friendly reminder to please be mindful of your vehicles when entering campus, and the occupants inside, especially when a vehicle has its engine running and parked,” the district said.

They continued, “The absolute safest practice for campus visits is to park your vehicle in a designated visitor parking space, turn off the vehicle, lock your doors, and take any children that are with you inside the building.”