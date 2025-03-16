jay-leno-takes-tank-for-a-spin-on-city-street-in-wild-video

Jay Leno took “car enthusiast” to a whole new level by cruising through Southern California… in a tank.

On Friday, March 14th, the 74-year-old stand-up comedian was caught on camera channeling their inner action star, popping out of a tactical vehicle as it casually cruised through a sleepy residential street. The tank-like vehicle featured armored plating, a long barrel at the front where a weapon would typically be mounted, and heavy-duty tracks, making for an unusual sight in the neighborhood.

The former late-night television host pulled up beside the bystanders, leaned out of the hatch, and greeted them with a friendly hello.

In a video shared by Foos Gone Wild on X, Leno quipped that he’s patrolling the neighborhood to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Internet Reacts to Jay Leno Taking a Tank for a Joyride

Of course, denizens of X couldn’t help but weigh in on the bizarre spectacle.

“Crimson Chin patrolling the streets,” one X user wrote, referring to Leno’s animated turn on Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents.

“He finna blow up the hill that dropped him,” another onlooker joked. “He said he ain’t falling down no more hills,” a third user echoed.

Indeed, the jokesters of X are poking fun at Leno for the tumble he took back in November.

Leno told reporters that the accident happened during his stay at a Pittsburgh hotel on a hill. While heading to a restaurant downhill, he opted for a shortcut instead of following the designated path. Unfortunately, the decision led to a serious fall, leaving him bruised and swollen.

He stated that he had fallen from a hill, describing it as being “60 to 70 feet high.”

“I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye,” Leno told the outlet.

Despite his injuries, Leno said he still went on to perform at the Yaamava Casino in Southern California shortly afterward.

Leno explained that he performed despite his injuries because he didn’t want to disappoint the thousands of fans waiting for him. After his stand-up show, he went to a nearby hospital to get his injuries checked. Following the accident, he had to wear an eye patch and a wrist wrap.