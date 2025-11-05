reality-tv-lawman-arrested-on-felony-charge

Looks like this Lone Star Lawman is now on the wrong side of it. A former Texas Game Warden, famous for his role on the reality TV show Lone Star Law, has been arrested.

A grand jury in San Augustine County, Texas, has indicted former Jasper County game warden Justin Charles Eddins for falsifying a bank statement to obtain thousands of dollars in loans.

Eddins was indicted on October 28 for allegedly making a false statement to obtain credit, according to indictment documents obtained by local outlet KETK.

According to his indictment, the former reality TV star reportedly “intentionally and knowingly made a materially false or misleading written statement to Southside Bank, using another person’s name and credit, with the intent to obtain credit, namely loans, and the value of the amount of credit was $150,000 or more but less than $300,000.”

Eddins was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.

The Reality TV Lawman is No Longer Employed as a Game Warden

Meanwhile, Eddins was featured on the Animal Planet reality TV show Lone Star Law, which ran from 2016 to 2021.

Set in Texas and similar to its network sister show, North Woods Law, the series follows game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department across various regions of the Lone Star State.

“The elite force of Texas Game Wardens protects and patrols more than a quarter million square miles of the Lone Star State’s natural resources, which is filled with deserts, lakes, piney woods, bayous, plains, and coast,” the network’s official description reads.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed to KETK that Eddins is no longer employed as a Texas Game Warden.