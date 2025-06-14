Teen Sentenced To Life For Murdering Grandparents With Boyfriend in Washington County, Oklahoma

A 19-year-old Oklahoma teen, Heidi Dutton, will spend the rest of her life in prison after she and her boyfriend, Lucas Walker, murdered her biological grandparents, Deborah and Larry Dutton, back in 2023.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, Duytton was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County Court judge on June 6. She had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and two counts of desecration of a human corpse. The jury recommended a life in prison sentence, to which the judge agreed.

Lucas Walker, meanwhile, was sentenced to 35 years in prison following a federal trial. As per the outlet, as Walker is of the Cherokee Nation, he was tried at a federal level.

Grandparents Murdered

Reportedly, back on January 20, 2023, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the Dutton residence in Dewey. They were responding to a welfare check, a month after the Duttons were believed to have been killed.

Upon arrival, deputies found Heidi and Lucas at the residence. They arrested the couple after finding blood in Deborah and Larry’s bedroom. Once in custody, both Heidi Dutton and Lucas Walker confessed to the murders, as per a complaint.

Walker revealed to police that he had shot and killed Deborah after hiding in Hedi’s bedroom with a .22 caliber pistol he had taken from the house’s garage. The complaint details that Walker shot Deborah in the face and then “slit her throat.”

Moments later, Larry would rush Walker after Deborah was killed. Walker attempted to shoot Larry, but the pistol jammed. The then-17-year-old then stabbed Larry multiple times in the face, killing him as a result.

Both Walker and Heidi then dragged the two bodies and buried them in the backyard. A search warrant obtained by PEOPLE revealed that they were recorded moving the bodies by the house’s Ring camera.

Deborah and Larry Dutton’s bodies were exhumed from the backyard two days after the wellness check.

An obituary revealed that Larry was a retired U.S. Air Force Master Staff Sergeant. Deborah was a retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant. While the pair were Heidi’s grandparents, they had also adopted her as their daughter.