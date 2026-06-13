7 Best Movies to Stream for Date Night

Choosing a movie for date night can feel harder than planning the date itself. One person wants romance, the other wants laughs, and nobody wants to spend 45 minutes scrolling through streaming menus.

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Fortunately, a handful of crowd-pleasing films strike the perfect balance between heart, humor, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

Here are seven excellent movies that can help make your next date night a winner.

Crazy Rich Asians

Few modern romantic comedies deliver as much charm as Crazy Rich Asians. The film combines romance, family drama, stunning visuals, and plenty of laughs. It also features enough emotional depth to spark conversation long after the credits roll.

La La Land

If you’re in the mood for something romantic and visually spectacular, La La Land remains a standout choice. The musical love story blends gorgeous cinematography, memorable songs, and strong performances from its two leads.

The Princess Bride

Adventure, romance, comedy, and sword fights? The Princess Bride offers all of them. Decades after its release, the film continues to delight audiences with its witty dialogue and endlessly quotable moments.

And the trailer takes the film so much more seriously than the film itself does.

Palm Springs

Date-night movies don’t always have to follow the traditional romantic-comedy formula. Palm Springs mixes romance with science-fiction and sharp humor, creating a fresh and surprisingly heartfelt story that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.

When Harry Met Sally…

Many fans still consider this one of the greatest romantic comedies ever made. The film explores friendship, love, and timing through clever dialogue and unforgettable chemistry between its two leads.

Knives Out

Not every date-night pick needs to be a romance. Knives Out delivers mystery, comedy, and plenty of twists. Couples can spend the entire movie trying to solve the case together, and arguing over their theories.

About Time

This romantic fantasy often surprises first-time viewers. While the story includes a time-travel premise, it focuses on relationships, family, and appreciating life’s everyday moments. The result feels funny, warm, and unexpectedly moving.