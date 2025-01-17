flight-attendant-fatally-stabbed-while-on-layover-in-denver

Two people lost their lives in linked stabbing attacks in Denver, Colorado, last weekend, including a veteran flight attendant who was in the city during a layover.

Videos by Suggest

Denver police have arrested 24-year-old Elijah Caudill in connection with the stabbings that occurred on Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12. The arrest was announced in a statement released by the Denver Police Department.

Image of Elijah Caudill via the Denver Police Department.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, but the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American Airlines flight attendants, confirmed that one of their members, Celinda Levno, was among those who tragically lost their lives.

“With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of Phoenix-based Flight Attendant Celinda Levno while on layover in Denver,” the union’s statement explained. “Celinda began her career with America West in 1989.”

The union clarified that the stabbing did not take place at Levno’s designated layover hotel. However, as a precaution, staff on layovers in Denver were relocated to a different hotel near the airport.

Image of Celinda Levno via Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

American Airlines also confirmed Levno’s death in an email sent to People on Thursday, Jan. 16. The airline told the outlet that they were “heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime.”

“Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues. We are doing all we can to assist law enforcement in its investigation,” they added.

The Veteran Flight Attendant was Attacked During a Stabbing Spree

Police reported that a woman was killed in the second of three stabbings on Saturday, while the other victims survived. On Sunday, a man was fatally stabbed and later died at the hospital.

Just before the fourth victim was discovered, officers searching the area spotted a man running with a knife. According to police, the man matched the suspect’s description. They pursued him and successfully took him into custody.

Caudill faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police. It remains unclear whether he has entered a plea or secured legal representation to speak on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Levno was fondly remembered by the APFA as a woman deeply devoted to her “horses, friends, and family.”

“We stand in support with Celinda’s family, friends, and our colleagues in Phoenix Inflight as they process this senseless tragedy,” the union added.