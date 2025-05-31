Mother Accused Of Driving 12-Year-Old Daughter To Preserve, Stabbing Her, And Leaving Her To Die

A 35-year-old Florida woman, Gwendolyn Girard, has been accused of stabbing her 12-year-old daughter in the face and neck after driving her to a local natural preserve. Girard would then allegedly attempt to hide her body, without knowing her daughter had actually survived.

According to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, the incident took place on Monday, May 26. During the afternoon, CCSO deputies responded to a report that a 12-year-old had suffered knife wounds at the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area.

Upon arrival, deputies met the victim, who needed medical attention, having suffered cut wounds to her face and neck. While her injuries were significant, she managed to identify the attacker: her own mother, Gwendolyn Girard, as per the CCSO.

Girard, who had left the scene in a van, was then located in North Fort Myers by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The van was impounded, and Giard was questioned. The CCSO Major Crimes Unit managed to secure an arrest warrant on Girard and charged her with aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse.

Allegedly, Girard, while being questioned by Major Crimes detectives, confessed to her crime and even gave the location of the knife she used to attack her daughter. She was then rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Reportedly, the girl remains hospitalized.

Heartbreaking Details

According to an affidavit obtained by WWSD, Girard and her daughter, who remains unnamed, went to the natural preserve to allow the 12-year-old to take pictures for her photography class.

However, after parking, Girard allegedly grabbed her by the back of the head and pushed her to the ground. With a knee on her daughter’s chest, the affidavit alleges that he began stabbing her, aiming for her heart.

According to WINK, Girard allegedly claimed during the attack that everyone wanted to kill her. As a result, her daughter would be taken away from her. Instead of waiting for her supposed demise, Girard allegedly decided to take her daughter’s life herself.

The girl begged her mother to stop, but Girard allegedly continued stabbing her, hitting her neck and face.

Eventually, the alleged attacker stopped after the girl played dead to survive. Girard then allegedly dragged her daughter, thinking she was dead, and attempted to shove her into the water. After failing to do so, the affidavit details that she resorted to hiding her in nearby bushes.

“In my 33-year career, there are only a handful of times that I have been left speechless,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel said. “This is one of those times. To attack a child with a knife… I can’t understand it.”

“It is only by God’s grace that she is still with us today. I pray for her as she heals from this horrific incident. Unfortunately, the mental trauma inflicted on her may never heal.”

Gwendolyn Girard is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.