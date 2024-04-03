‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Asked Husband to Return Home Despite Restraining Order for Assault on Son

Following an alleged break-in, Jenelle Evans’ estranged husband David Eason was asked to return to their home, the restraining order against him.

According to The Sun, Eason reported staying at Evans’ home to protect the family following the break-in.

Jenelle Evans’ manager, August Keen, confirmed with the media outlet that a break-in at the home occurred in February. Authorities had allowed Eason to stay at the home, even though he had a restraining order against him.

Evans’ estranged husband was accused of strangling Evan’s eldest son, Jace, last September. Jace was home with Evans when the alleged break-in happened.

“During the very traumatic experience Jenelle and Jace endured during the break-in,” Evans’ manager said. “The police allowed for David to come home to protect his family.”

Although this seemed like the perfect opportunity to reconcile, Keen said that Eason’s presence after the break-in solidified Evans’ decision to file for separation. “During those few days together, Jenelle expressed to me that David had said a few things that caused her to make her final decision and submit the documents for separation.”

Keen noted that the “ball” was in David’s court and he unfortunately didn’t take the time while being together to ease Jenelle’s “suffering or worry.”

“This is what ultimately led to the legal separation,” Keen added.

Jenelle Evans recently announced she had filed for separation. “I would’ve skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn’t,” she explained. “Because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses.”

Evans pointed out that the state’s “bed and board law” requires her to maintain a full separation for a year. After that, she can file for divorce.

Jenelle Evans’ Manager Claims to Be Told David Eason Did Not Abuse the ‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s Son

Meanwhile, August Keen told The Sun that Jenelle Evans was adamant that David Eason did not abuse her son, Jace.

“[She told me] David did not abuse Jace,” Keen recalled. “Otherwise it would have ended sooner than the no-contact order the court laced on David due to the child abuse allegations.”

Keen then stated because of the no-contact order, Jenelle Evans and David Eason temporarily separated.

Keen said there were numerous opportunities that Eason could have taken to save the marriage. “Things may or may not have been able to be smoothed over,” Keen continued. “But David stopped communicating with Jenelle for a couple of days while on the boat.”

Keen also noted that he and Evans were genuinely worried about Eason because they didn’t know where he was. “She was actually happy he was ok,” Keen said. “And we were all relieved seeing him at a bar via social media. So NO the bar was NOT really an issue for her.”

The Teen Mom alum’s manager was referring to the news that she was jealous over seeing Eason with a woman during a bar visit.