‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Separation From Husband David Eason

Not long after the news broke about her separation from husband David Eason, Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans broke her silence about the situation.

In a TikTok post on Wednesday, Mar. 6, Evans sang and danced to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s Applause before the caption revealed, “I filed for separation. New chapter unlocked.”

In a separate video, Evans responded to the advice that she should have gone straight to a divorce instead of separating.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina,” Evans explained. “You have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses. The problem with that is—neither of us wanted to leave—so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation and I filed something called separation by bed and board.”

Jenelle Evans said that North Carolina’s “bed and board law” requires her to maintain a full separation for one year before she can fully divorce. If you guys see each other one time—hook up—and end up back together but then you argue and you’re like, ‘Nah this isn’t going good,’ it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “The clock restarts, so they’re very particular here, which is crazy, so that’s where I’m at right now and the clock has begun.”

Jenelle Evans notably shares daughter Ensley with her soon-to-be ex. She also has sons Jce and Kaiser from previous relationships.

Jenelle Evans’ Separation Comes Five Months After David Eason Was Allegedly Charged With Child Abuse

According to E! News, Jenelle Evans’ separation comes less than six months after David Eason was allegedly charged with a child abuse misdemeanor. The incident involved her eldest, son Jace.

At that time, Evans stated that she was planning to stand by Eason. She also claimed the allegations against him were part of a “smear campaign.”

Eason previously made headlines in 2019 when he fatally shot the family’s dog Nugget after the canine allegedly bit Ensley. Eason and Evans claimed at the time that the situation caused the Teen Mom production to be afraid to work with them.

However, an MTV spokesperson shared in a statement that the network ended its relationship with Eason in Feb. 2018. It also hasn’t filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom with him since. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019,” the spokesperson continued. “And have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans said that being fired from Teen Mom was shocking. “I was upset. I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family,” she told Us Weekly. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

She did say that she wasn’t on speaking terms with Eason as well. “I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized… I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation.”

The couple did end up reconciling.