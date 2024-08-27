teen-football-player-caden-tellier-dies-after-suffering-head-injury-mid-game

The fall months are upon us. Which means that football season is fast approaching. And while many of the football fans are excited about its return, one Alabam high school has entered a period of mourning.

Caden Tellier, the starting quarterback at Morgan Academy High School in Alabama passed away earlier this month. The Morgan Academy quarterback suffered a brain injury during the school’s first home game of the season on August 24, per Fox News.

“Morgan Academy junior quarterback Caden Tellier received an injury to the head during the third quarter of his team’s 30-22 win against Southern Academy in Selma, Alabama. He was airlifted by helicopter to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital,” Fox News wrote.

“Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver told Fox News Digital Tellier died from his injuries Saturday evening.”

Morgan Academy Headmaster Pays Homage to Late Athlete

Caden took a fatal hit in the third quarter of Morgan Academy’s win against Southern Academy. And his sudden death appears to have rocked the Alabama community. In a statement to Fox News, Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver referred to the late quarterback as a “shining light.”

Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete, and, most importantly, a Christ follower,” Oliver said.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella, and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Telliers’ extended family as well.

I want to thank all the schools and individuals who have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

Alabama Independent School Association executive director Michael McClendon also told the outlet that they are suspending all school activities for the coming week.