Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Response to Flag Football Quarterback’s Weird Diss

The 2024 Olympics ended less than two weeks ago. But sports fans are already anticipating the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles. Several new events will debut in Los Angeles including flag football.

With football taking center stage at the Olympics, fans are excited to see which NFL players will represent the United States. But not everyone is thrilled about the NFL getting priority.

U.S.A. Flag Football League quarterback Darrell Doucette previously expressed his frustration with NFL players getting the nod over actual flag football players.

And in a recent interview, he doubled down on his frustration. Claiming he feels he is a better player than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m not hiding from the competition, none of my teammates nor anybody else in the flag football world are hiding from the competition,” Doucette said.

“But at the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game. I know he’s right now the best in the league, I know he’s more accurate, I know he has all these intangibles, but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

Mahomes caught wind of the interview and took to social media to respond. Using the famous 50 Cent meme where he says “Why he say f*** me for?”

Chiefs Quarterback’s Rookie Card Cashes in Big

Mahomes has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NFL. Since entering the league, he has won NFL MVP twice and also has won three Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes is putting up big numbers off the field as well. The Chiefs star’s rookie card just sold for six figures at a recent auction.

Ken Goldin, the CEO of Goldin Collectibles, who produced the card says that believes that the piece is the “most iconic NFL rookie card,” that the company has ever produced.

Goldin also thinks Mahomes can eclipse Brady when it’s all said and done.

“Mahomes is one of those players that only comes around every decade or so. He’s on track to pass Tom Brady’s seemingly untouchable Super Bowl record and that has really impacted the interest of his cards from both new and longtime collector,” Goldin said of Mahomes via TMZ.