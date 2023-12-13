Taylor Swift Turns 34: Fans Celebrate the Pop Sensation’s Birthday

Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! The music icon’s fanbase, known as Swifties, quickly took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Swifties everywhere were ready to celebrate Swift’s birthday with kind words on X (formerly known as Twitter). One Swiftie wrote, “Happy birthday Taylor Swift! Your music has changed my life over and over again. I hope you feel the love that we have for you forever and always and especially on your birthday.”

Another Swiftie posted, “Happy Birthday to the queen of our hearts, Taylor Swift! True Swifties unite and show your love by rocking your favorite Taylor gear today.”

A fellow Swift fan added, “Happy Taylor Swift’s birthday to all who celebrate.”

Along with Swifties, Brad Paisley also took to TikTok to share a throwback featuring Swift in the music video for his 2007 track Online. Kellie Pickler was featured in the video as well. While Paisley sang that he’s “so much cooler” online, Pickler and Swift danced on stage.

“Happy birthday [Taylor Swift]!” Paisley declared in the post. “Thanks for being a background singer in one of my music videos all those years ago!”

Travis Kelce Gives a Shout-Out to Girlfriend Taylor Swift For Spike in His NFL Jersey Sales

Along with celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday, Travis Kelce thanked Taylor Swift for the spike in his NFL jersey sales.

During the latest episode of his New Height podcast, Kelce and his brother Jason discussed the sales spike. “A lot of Swifties over there in the UK?” Jason asked Travis. To Which Travis declared, “There’s gotta be. Only reasonable solution to all of this.”

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took their relationship public, Swifties have been quick to invest their time and money into watching the Kansas City Chiefs star every week during the NFL season.

Meanwhile, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, joked that he believes there is a glitch in his jersey sales. He said Swifties might be confusing him with Travis and thinking he’s dating Swift. However, Travis doesn’t think that’s correct.

“No, they’re all Kylie Kelce fans,” Travis declared, speaking about Jason’s wife. “Shoutout to Kylie, shoutout to Taylor. Thank you guys.”

Swift previously spoke about her relationship with Kelce during her TIME People of the Year profile. “We’re just proud of each other,” she told the publication. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”