Taylor Swift’s Cousin Claims He’s Responsible for Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift garnered media attention thanks to her high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce. But how exactly did they meet? Swift’s cousin Danny Frye III claims responsibility as their matchmaker.

Speaking with TMZ, Frye says he was the cupid that Kelce previously referenced. According to Frye, he helped set the two up. He’s claiming responsibility after fans questioned who he was.

“[I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce,” he said. “[The] funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately, so, but yeah it’s been an interesting month or so, been going to a few Chiefs games.”

Previously in Wall Street Journal Magazine, Kelce opened up about getting some help from an anonymous cupid. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he said at the time. He continued that the person “told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get [Swift] to reach out.”

Kelce further alluded to their identity by pointing out that Swift’s family teased her about potentially meeting Kelce.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker,” he said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance

It took a bit of coaxing for Kelce to land a date from Swift. However, it soon blossomed into a romance. “I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Kelce said.

Swift ended up going public with their relationship by attending one of his NFL games. In the interview with Time, Swift explained how their relationship formed

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”