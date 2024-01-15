Brett Favre Warns Major Taylor Swift Hate Could Be on the Way From Chiefs Fans

Brett Favre has a bold warning for Taylor Swift. The former quarterback fears Kansas City fans will blame her if the team doesn’t make the Super Bowl.

“If they don’t win it,” Favre said, speaking with TMZ, “or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why.'”

Swift has proved to be a controversial figure at the recent NFL games. Media has heavily covered the singer’s turnouts, which has garnered hate from some NFL fans. They see Swift as distracting from the Chefs and their accomplishments.

However, Swift doesn’t care about the controversy or the limelight. The singer said she’s there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. In an interview with Time Magazine, she sidestepped the controversy.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p****** off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped Swift’s appearances from becoming a media circus. For instance, Travis Kelce’s mom had to recently side-step questions about Swift and her playoff plans.

“I’m not playing that game,” she said, noting she isn’t sitting with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany. “No, she won’t be there. She’s got her own box.”

Taylor Swift’s NFL Appearances

Likewise, NFL announcer Mike Tirico recently had a viral mixup involving the singer. He didn’t realize that fans were trying to get a glimpse of the singer at the game. It was a moment of understanding for the announcer.

“So I’m not exactly sure where in the stadium Taylor Swift is, right? Because we’re just sitting here watching the game,” Tirico noted. “There she is. So, the last quarter and a half, there have been people (looking) up here, and I’m like, ‘Man, they must love Jason Garrett.’ Everybody’s pointing their camera up at our booth to take a picture of Jason. And then, about 10 minutes ago, it was like, ‘Hey, dummy, they’re taking a picture of Taylor.’”

Golden Globes host Jo Koy perhaps has faced the most backlash amid the conversation around Swift and the NFL. A failed joke at the ceremony and Swift’s frosty reaction garnered controversy for the comedian.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” he said at the ceremony. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear,”