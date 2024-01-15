taylor-swift-and-donna-kelce-spotted-bonding-at-frigid-chiefs-game

Taylor Swift and her beau’s mom Donna Kelce warmed some NFL watchers’ hearts during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday.

Kelce supported her son Travis Kelce, alongside his girlfriend Swift, as his Super Bowl champions took on the Miami Dolphins. The mother of two NFL players, tight end Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was seen cheering for Travis at Arrowhead Stadium during the NFL wild-card game.

Donna proudly donned her red glasses to show support for the Chiefs at the game, even as temperatures plummeted below zero degrees. Among the enthusiastic crowd were Swift and Brittany, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At one electrifying moment, Swift leaned in, whispering something into Donna’s ear. Footage of the enthusiastic exchange found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

NFL Fans Weigh in on Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce’s Bonding Moment

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce’s bonding moment thrilled some viewers. “Aw, Taylor is so happy for him,” one fan gushed. “Taylor Swift is happy,” another Swiftie agreed.

However, many NFL fans continue to have trouble shaking off the Swift coverage. “Gotta see Taylor’s reaction every time Kelce touches the ball,” an NFL fan noted. “Cutting to Taylor is irrelevant…”, another user echoed. “Show her when he drops the ball also,” one fan urged.

Finally, the love for the “Cruel Summer” songstress is making some fans tune out altogether. “I refuse to subscribe to peacock or nfl plus to watch this,” one disgruntled fan wrote.

Besides whispering to Donna, Swift was spotted energetically giving high-fives to fans from her VIP booth as she cheered on Travis. Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have shown their support for Travis in previous games, such as the Chiefs’ Dec. 10 match at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills emerged victorious with a 20-17 score against the home team.

Swift hasn’t watched Kelce play in person ever since New Year’s Eve, as she was in attendance at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles while his team played on January 7th.

Before Swift swiped right on Donna’s son and scored a touchdown at her first game on Sept. 24, Donna became the talk of the town in February 2023 when both her NFL sons battled it out in Super Bowl LVII, aka the Kelce Bowl. The Chiefs clinched the championship victory with a 38-35 score.