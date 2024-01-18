Jeweler Offers Travis Kelce $1M Ring for Free Amid Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

A Philadelphia-based jewelry designer gave Travis Kelce a million-dollar offer: a custom-made engagement ring at no cost, specially designed for a proposal to Taylor Swift.

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” the Steven Singer Jewelers owner told Page Six.

“If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”

For Steven Singer, the motivation to create such an extravagant piece of jewelry isn’t just to promote his brand. It comes from a “deeply personal” place.

“My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift,” he said. “And we admire not only her but also the values she champions.”

“Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier,” the jeweler joked.

Though he would gladly give the couple the ring for free, Singer already has plans for the profits, should Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift opt to pay for it. He would donate the $1 million to the charity of their choice.

Is a Travis Kelce Proposal on the Way for Taylor Swift?

While Steven Singer’s offer is incredibly generous, is it necessary? Is there a Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift engagement on the way? Well, it depends who you ask.

The rumor mill surrounding the superstar couple has been churning wildly ever since they hard launched their relationship at a September 2023 Chiefs game. Now, some claim they can’t wait to take their relationship to the next level. Others, however, insist that they’re still just having fun.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” one insider claimed to Page Six. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

The only reason Taylor Swift isn’t already sporting an engagement ring, they said, was that she and Travis Kelce don’t want their marriage to “seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

Meanwhile, another insider came to People claiming the complete opposite. Though they admitted the couple is “really happy” together, they say there are no diamond rings on the horizon. “They’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes,” the source insisted.

So, will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift be engaged this time next year? It seems only they know for sure.