Airlines Create Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Themed Flights for Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fever is on cloud nine as airlines are adding Swiftie-themed flights for the Super Bowl.

American Airlines and United Airlines have recently introduced additional flights connecting Kansas City and Las Vegas airports during the Super Bowl weekend. These flights, with distinct flight numbers, have caught the attention of Swifties and Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Over the weekend, United Airlines introduced flight numbers with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce themes for the route between Kansas City and Las Vegas intended for the Super Bowl. Of course, Swifties immediately spotted Flight 1989…

Yes way! We also have flights UA 2287 and UA 1587 😉 https://t.co/cGEPrIiRFQ — United Airlines (@united) January 29, 2024

Additionally, special flights were added from San Francisco, including 1995, marking the year of the 49ers’ last Super Bowl victory, and 1849, symbolizing the year of the California Gold Rush, known as the “original rush” according to United.

American Airlines Also Added Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Themed Super Bowl Flights

Meanwhile, American Airlines capitalized on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stars aligning for the Super Bowl.

Whether you’re a devoted Swift fan or a passionate Kansas City Chiefs supporter, if you’re planning to book flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, there are a few flight numbers that might catch your attention.

On February 9th and 10th, Flight 1989 will operate twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas, with departures at 12:30 p.m. local time. Following the game, on February 12th, Flight 87 will depart Las Vegas for Kansas City at 12:20 a.m. local time.

There is also a Flight 1521, symbolizing the fusion of Patrick Mahomes’ and safety Mike Edwards’ numbers. This special flight operates once from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

Airlines often arrange special flights to cater to fans traveling to Super Bowl host cities. This year, the highly-anticipated game is scheduled for Sunday, February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

On Sunday, the world witnessed Taylor Swift’s cheer in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium after the Chiefs’ 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens. With friends and family in tow, Kelce and Swift sealed the triumph with a sweet kiss on the field, amidst teammates and cameras capturing this picture-perfect moment.

Ever since publicly revealing their romance last year, Swift has been a devoted presence at 12 NFL Chiefs’ games to support her boyfriend Kelce. Her first appearance was on Sept. 24. Remarkably, the Chiefs have achieved a commendable record of nine wins and only three losses when the singer is in attendance.