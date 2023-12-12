Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Kiss With Travis Kelce in New Photo

As the world continues to be enraptured by the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the pair set the internet ablaze once again with a sweet moment of PDA.

Celebrity barber Patrick Regan recently uploaded a series of photos showing off the fresh cut he gave Kelce ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs/Bills game in Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the back of the Instagram post, hidden behind photos of clippers and Kelce’s new ‘do, Regan dropped the snap that broke the internet: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce locked in an embrace, Swift planting a kiss on her new beau’s cheek.

📷| Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K4mblgR2uY — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 11, 2023

“Thanks [Taylor Swift] for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for [Travis Kelce],” Regan wrote in the caption. “I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game.”

Both Regan and Swift were in attendance to cheer Travis Kelce on as he and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills. This marked Taylor Swift’s sixth appearance at Kelce’s games, at which she always makes an enthusiastic audience member.

Though her interest in football is as new as her relationship with Travis Kelce, Swift admitted that she fell in love with the sport since dating the superstar tight end.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” she said in an interview for Time’s 2023 Person of the Year. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Despite both being famous (and Taylor Swift, in particular, being enormously so), the couple does their best to attend each other’s events.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” she said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

With Swift’s help, America’s most popular sport has somehow become an even hotter topic. A game the megastar attended in October currently stands as the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl.