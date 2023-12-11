Taylor Swift Accidentally Called Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’ by NFL Announcer Tony Romo

Not what anyone was expecting, NFL announcer Tony Romo accidentally called Taylor Swift the “wife” of Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce during Sunday Night football.

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 10, Romo spoke about Swift supporting the NFL star. “As you can see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo declared during the live broadcast. The former NFL quarterback quickly corrected himself by adding, “Er, I’m sorry. Girlfriend!” and another commentator stated, “Not yet.”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship first made headlines after the 22 songstress started making appearances at the Kansas City Chief games.

Kelce spoke about Swift this summer after he attended her The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows,” he explained during his and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast. “Because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

The tight end also said that he had something special to give to the pop star during the show. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there,” he shared. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Also during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce stated that he “threw the ball” in Swift’s court. “[I told her] I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium],” he recalled. “You might have to see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Taylor Swift Talks About the Attention She Receives at NFL Games

After being selected as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Taylor Swift opened up about the excessive attention she has received while attending Travis Kelce’s games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift explained. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the cama is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Taylor Swift also said that she’s at the games to just support Travis. “I have no awareness of it if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

In regards to how popular the NFL has become since she started attending games, Swift had her thoughts. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” she added. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”