Taylor Swift Scores Golden Globes Nomination for ‘Eras Tour’ Film



Taylor Swift keeps racking up the wins! Her epic concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, snagged her a nomination for a 2024 Golden Globe.

The film is nominated in the cinematic and box office achievement category. Capturing the magic of her sold-out Eras Tour, this movie is the highest-grossing concert film ever in the United States.

The Golden Globes airs on CBS on Jan. 7. Swift will face off against some formidable contenders in the category. Other nominees include Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Film Was a Massive Success

Taylor Swift enchanted her fans with a record-breaking musical journey through time via The Eras Tour. This epic concert tour turned into a sensational film has become the talk of the town — and for all the right reasons.

The concert film etched its name in history when it became the highest-grossing concert film ever. in the US. Swift’s ability to create an unforgettable live experience — coupled with the film’s cinematic brilliance — has undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences around the country.

Swift has remained in the news due to her budding romance with NFL superstar Travis Kelce. No word on whether or not Kelce will accompany Swift to the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.