taylor-swift-puts-out-fire-in-nyc-apartment-kitchen-in-wild-video

Billionaire pop queen Taylor Swift had to shake it off and play firefighter, battling flames at her NYC apartment. America’s Sweetheart and her “Us” collaborator, Gracie Abrams, stunned the internet with an Instagram video showing Swift skillfully extinguishing a small kitchen fire with a fire extinguisher.

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you,” Abrams wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring the video.

In the video, it looks like a fire has accidentally ignited on the popstar’s marble counters, presumably in her NYC apartment. Swift, fire extinguisher in hand, turns to Abrams and quips, “What do I do about this?”

Abrams shoots back, “OK you’re going to fire extinguish it.”

However, Taylor isn’t so sure about her emergency readiness. “I think we’re going to die”, she repeats several times.

Cool as a cucumber under pressure, Swift swoops in and saves the day while putting out the fire. Still, Taylor can’t help but think some damage was done.

“Our purses are ruined and my shoes and the whole room I think,” she quipped afterward.

Taylor Swift Fans React to Her Fire Rescue Skills

Of course, Swifties were quick to flood the comments under the Instagram post to fawn over their idol’s quick thinking to save the day.

One fan gushed, “giving us a no skip album and this amazing video of you and taylor fighting fires??? gracie you’re too generous.”

“Wow !!!! This is hilarious. Nothing like a late night fire extinguisher 🧯 🔥 well done!!”, a second fan added. A third fan chimed in with, “the fire incident is so on brand for the both of you.” Another fan observed, “when the song is literally fire.”

Finally, another fan quipped, “Celebrities! They are just like US!”

Abrams, a Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, unveiled the video on Friday, coinciding with the release of her new song “Us” featuring Swift. Last year, Abrams secured a spot as an opener on Swift’s monumental Eras Tour and claimed the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart.

The duo’s highly anticipated collaboration comes from Abrams’ sophomore album, The Secret of Us, released on Friday. It follows last year’s debut record, “Good Riddance.”