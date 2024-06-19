Taylor Swift’s NYC Home Catches Fire During Girls’ Night With Gracie Abrams

In a recent interview, Gracie Abrams revealed that Taylor Swift’s home caught on fire during a girls’ night.

While the two singers were making music together, they heard a loud crash in the kitchen. Taylor assured Gracie it was just one of the cats knocking something over. However, hours later, they realized a candle had fallen — and her kitchen had caught fire. Mind you, this was after a few drinks.

“She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” Abrams raves to Billboard six months later over Zoom. “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Thankfully, no one was injured, and no serious damage was done. The two were still able to co-write the single “Us.” The song will be featured on Gracie’s new album, The Secret of Us.

Gracie went to Taylor’s New York City home to work on the track “Us,” the singer explained to Billboard.

Before the two co-wrote together, “they’d spent the night previewing songs from Abrams’ new record and the 34-year-old hitmaker’s The Tortured Poets Department for each other before either project had even been announced.

“Abrams recalls singing and dancing ‘like theater kids’ to ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ and lying on the floor in disbelief after hearing ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,’ after which they started listening to instrumentals made by their mutual collaborator and friend Aaron Dessner.”

“Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast,” Gracie explained. “So we ran to the piano and started writing this song … I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid.”

Dessner also said he enjoyed working on the track with the duo, especially since they shared intense musical chemistry.

“It was just really fun to watch the chemistry of Gracie and Taylor bouncing off each other, Gracie in total wonder and awe watching how Taylor records and produces her vocal performances and builds the world,” he said.