Taylor Swift Calls Eras Tour Crowd in Wales ‘Out of Control’

Taylor Swift reflected on the “out of control” crowd at her Era’s Tour concert in Wales.

In an Instagram post, Taylor shared her love for Wales after her June 18th show in Cardiff.

“Cardiff!! My first time playing in Wales and that was truly out of control in the best way – looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people,” she wrote in the caption of her slideshow post. “I’ll never forget it. I’m absolutely living for these UK crowds.”

She ended the caption by announcing her next stop: “our weekend at Wembley!! See you tomorrow London!”

Taylor Swift Praised Her Cardiff Show, Stated It Was Her ‘First Time’ In Wales

Many fans playfully called Taylor out for saying it was her first time performing in Wales — which was simply untrue.

“If it was your first time playing in Wales @taylorswift13 , how did I take this pic of you in Swansea in 2018??? 😅🥺 don’t forget about us Welsh Swifties😭 @taylornation13,” one person wrote, adding a photo from said show.

“Creasing at the fact Taylor Swift said it was her first time playing a show in Wales… Girl weren’t u in Swansea in 2018?” another added.

Others shared content from the Cardiff show, including a video of Taylor attempting to speak in Welsh.

can’t stop thinking about Taylor Swift trying to say ‘Cardiff, welcome to the Eras tour’ in Welsh and sounding like she’s saying “Cardiff, croissant eats ice Eras” 😭 pic.twitter.com/mSRRMwc5jD — cameron (@camruined) June 20, 2024

“Honestly, we have no words to describe how absolutely phenomenal The Eras Tour was this evening in Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. Diolch @taylorswift13 @taylornation13. Once in a generation musician & role model 💕,” another person wrote.

Following her Cardiff show, Taylor will be performing in London all weekend.