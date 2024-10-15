Taylor Swift Kisses and Cuddles Travis Kelce at Yankees Game in Sweet Video

Supporting his hometown of Cleveland, Travis Kelce attended Game 1 of the MLB American League Championship between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees with his lady love Taylor Swift.

The couple was spotted packing on the PDA on Monday, Oct. 14, at Yankee Stadium. They also were sitting beside comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael. Kelce, a Cleveland native and Cleveland Heights graduate, was seen wearing a dark jacket, white shirt, and Louis Vuitton necklace as well as a baseball cap that read “Midnight Rodeo.” Swift wore a matching outfit featuring a black jacket with a black baseball hat.

MLB managed to get a clip of the two chatting and high-fiving while sitting in their seats. “Nothing like #Postseason night at the ballpark for Tarvis Kelce and Taylor Swift,” the league declared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1846023201865822423



Unfortunately for Kelce’s hometown, the Cleveland Guardians fell to the New York Yankees 5-2. But fear now, Cleveland, there’s still a chance the Guardians can pull through. The remaining three games are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18.

Three more games are possible and scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, Monday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct. 22. The winning team will face off against the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2024 MLB World Series, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25.

Days before the game, Travis and Taylor went on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City. Kelce had the weekend off from his Kansas City Chiefs duties. He returns to the field to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Taylor will resume her famous Eras Tour this Friday, Oct. 18, in Miami.



Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged? The NFL Star’s Mom Donna Has Some Thoughts

Days before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended the baseball game, Donna Kelce shared her thoughts about the couple’s engagement rumors currently circulating.

While attending the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Donna admitted she had no idea if Travis will propose to Taylor. “Nobody knows that,” Mama Kelce coyly explained. “We will see what happens. You never know.”

Donna also stated that she does not offer her sons Travis and Jason any advice on relationships. “They have everything all settled,” she pointed out. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”