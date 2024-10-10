Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

As Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proposal rumors continue to circulate, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s mother Donna has thoughts about the latest gossip.

While speaking to Page Six about her son’s relationship at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Donna said she has no idea if Travis will propose to Taylor.

“Nobody knows that,” Mama Kelce coyly declared. “We will see what happens. You never know.”

When it comes to relationship advice for her two sons Travis and Jason, Donna said that’s not something she offers. “They have everything all settled,” she said. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”

Although she stated she’s not in the loop when it comes to Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce stated they are perfect for each other.

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good, he’s kind, he’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she,” Donna stated during the NYC premiere of Travis’ new series Grotesquerie last month.

The couple went public with their romance in late Sept. 2023. Swift made headlines over her appearances at Kelce’s NFL games throughout the 2023 season. Last summer, Kelce traveled Europe and even appeared on stage with Swift during her Eras Tour.

Troy Aikman Believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘Might Actually Be Engaged’

During his recent appearance on Pardon My Take podcast, NFL legend Troy Aikman got real about his thoughts about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

“Was that a big deal?” he said, referring to Swift as Kelce’s “missus” while commenting on the Chiefs game. “I mean, was I on a tightrope right there? This morning, I woke up and I saw a headline like, ‘Aikman knew he was in trouble,’ or something. And I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, if this is newsworthy?’”

After one of the podcast’s hosts stated that he was “in trouble,” Aikman responded, “Really? Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged. So I might have broke the story.”

Aikman made the comment after Kelce made a great play during the game. He declared when Swift was seen cheering for the tight end, “The missus likes it!”

After missing two of Kelce’s games, Swift made her return to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday to watch the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints. The “So High School” hitmaker was seen rocking glitter freckles and a plaid miniskirt while making her way to her suite seat. The team, which is 5-0 currently, won 26-13.