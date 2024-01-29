Taylor Swift Heckled by Ravens Fans While Entering Stadium for Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift can’t catch a break. The pop singer continues to be a controversial figure at NFL games, which she frequents supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Now, Ravens fans are letting Swift feel the heat after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a video on Instagram, Ravens fans heckled Swift as she walked through the hallway. It appears that the video takes place after the Chiefs beat the Ravens, but it’s not certain. The Chiefs clinched a victory over the Ravens, winning 17 to 10. The Chiefs will have the chance to win two consecutive Super Bowls.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2024. However, Raven fans were understandably not happy. Rather than accept the loss, they decided to take their anger out on Swift.

“You’re ruining football!” someone yelled at Swift as she walked by. Another yelled, “You did that s–t.” It appears that Swift responded, “I didn’t do anything!” Another fan yelled at the singer, “F–k you.”

Swift appears to swipe away any controversy thrown her way. She certainly didn’t let the remarks ruin her evening. Swift went and met Kelce on the field where they embraced a little public display of affection with a smooch.

Taylor Swift Supported by Fans

The biggest question of both supporters and haters is will Swift attend this year’s Super Bowl? Only time will tell. For better or worse, Swift will be a controversial figure headed into the sport’s biggest game.

However, Swifties came to Swift’s defense online. They called out the hecklers for needlessly bothering the singer. Many pointed out that Swift just wants to be a supportive girlfriend for Kelce.

One person wrote, “Imagine being so miserable with your life that a woman supporting her boyfriend is “ruining football.”

Another commented, “She’s just trying to support her boyfriend.”

Finally, one person pointed out that Swift’s not asking for the media attention. The cameras are pointed on her and not the other way around.

They wrote, “Taylor is NOT the one ruining football. The media is having a field day. Taylor is simply cheering on her man, who just happens to be the guy on the Chiefs… They were in the Super Bowl last year and won— They were excellent last year and won it all— They were average (For the Chiefs), and again, are heading to the Super Bowl. It’s the way of the game, not Taylor’s fault.”