US Bank Executive Confirmed Killed In Minnesota Plane Crash

A US Bank executive has been confirmed dead after a plane crashed in Minnesota over the weekend.

According to a statement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Terrence “Terry” Robert Dolan was killed when the plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday, Mar. 29. The crash also sparked a fire.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that the US Bank executive died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries that he sustained during the plane crash.

“This individual was the pilot of an airplane that crashed at the above location,” the statement reads. “The Hennepin County Medical Examiner, [Federal Aviation Administration], and [the National Transportation Safety Board] are investigating.”

The plane, which is designed to carry up to six people, was also registered under Dolan’s name. It departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa.

The aircraft was traveling towards Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis when the accident occurred. It crashed into the home of Kenneth Tobacman, who was home at the time.

Kenneth managed to escape uninjured as his home was set ablaze.

US Bank Speaks Out After Executive Perishes in Plane Crash

Just before Dolan’s death was officially confirmed, US Bank released a statement about the crash. The bank shared its “thoughts and prayers” with the victim, his family, and friends, as well as others impacted by the tragedy.

“We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents tot he home that was impacted by the crash,” the statement reads. “And we thank all the first responders who have provided services.”

According to his bio, Dolan became the chief administrative officer of US Bank in 2023. He was previously the bank’s chief financial officer and executive vice president.