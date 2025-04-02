Ashley St. Clair Ditches Her Tesla, Claims Elon Musk Slashed Child Support By 60%

Showing that her co-parenting situation with Elon Musk isn’t going well, Ashley St. Clair has ditched the Tesla he bought her, claiming the billionaire has slashed her child support by 60%

Videos by Suggest

The trade-in was made nearly two months after Ashley St. Clair announced she and Elon Musk share a child, who was born in late 2024. She then filed a custody lawsuit against the controversial billionaire, claiming he has only seen the child three times since the birth.

In a video posted by the Daily Mail, the conservative influencer was seen handing over the keys to her black Model S outside her Manhattan apartment over the weekend. The vehicle is reportedly worth $100,000.

“I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” Ashley St. Clair said about the father of her infant son.”

When asked if she believed that Elon Musk has been “vindictive,” Ashley St. Clair replied, “Well, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out. You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up his mess. The markets are catching up to what I have known for a long time.”

St. Clair further explained that she last attempted to speak to Musk on Feb. 14, but he did not respond.

A source further revealed to the media outlet that since St. Clair revealed details about the child, Musk has “retaliated” by cutting her childcare payments in half “unilaterally.” The move left St. Clair struggling.

The insider called the actions “shocking and shameful.”

“Ever since she got pregnant and then had the baby, Elon’s been providing support money to her,” they said. “But he had a fairly specific list of requirements, including not acknowledging he’s the father.”

Elon Musk Responds to Ashley St. Clair’s Claims By Stating He Doesn’t Know If The Child Is His

Just after the Daily Mail video went viral, Elon Musk responded to Ashley St. Clair’s claims.

While addressing the situation, Musk stated he was still supporting the child financially. However, he doesn’t even know if the child was actually his.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not,” he declared on X (formerly Twitter). ”But am not against finding out. No court order is needed.”

He then wrote, “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5 million and am sending her $500k/year.”

Ashley responded, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending ‘me’ money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… Until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son.”

She then wrote, “It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it.”

St. Clair added, “America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”