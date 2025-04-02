Update on Jennifer Lopez’s Love Life After Ben Affleck Divorce

Although she was recently declared single following her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez isn’t looking to get back into the dating game anytime soon.

A source close to the singer/actress revealed to People that she is content and single while moving on from Affleck.

“She’s focused on work and is not dating,” the insider confirmed. “She’s happy as it is.”

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Aug. 20, 2024, after two years of marriage. The former couple finalized their split on Jan. 6 and were declared single on Feb. 21.

“Life goes on, and if anyone can move forward and be positive about it, it’s Jennifer. She sees everything as a lesson,” the source pointed out. “She was hurt by their sudden separation and Ben’s unwillingness to not work on their marriage.”

They then added, “She really wanted it to work out.”

The insider also said Lopez is focusing on finding a new home for her and her twins, Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with her third husband, Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck Recently Reflected on His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Although Jennifer Lopez has been quiet about the divorce, Ben Affleck recently discussed it during an interview with GQ.

While talking about the breakup, Affleck praised Lopez for handling her celebrity status better than he has.

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers,” he explained. “As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because… I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that.”

Affleck then said, “There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something,” Affleck said. “But honestly… The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.”