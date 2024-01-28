viral-ravens-hype-video-features-nervous-taylor-swift-ahead-of-chiefs-game

A Baltimore Ravens fan mashed together a new hype video featuring Taylor Swift and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it’s getting a lot of attention as the AFC championship game heats up.

The now-viral TikTok clip shows footage from a previous game of Taylor and Brittany Mahomes celebrating in a suite while Taylor’s Style plays in the background. A caption reads, ” Taylor Swift and her besties thinking about how fun the Super Bowl is about to be together…”

All of a sudden, the video cuts to the cracked floor of M&T Stadium. The sound of slow stomping boots takes over the happy-go-lucky feel of Style, and Jackson’s foot walks by before we see Taylor Swift looking shocked and nervous as she covers her face with her hands.

Metro Boomin’s Superhero takes over the soundtrack, and the remainder of the TikTok shows Jackson’s winning plays. It also features an interview the quarterback gave when he was the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Viral Taylor Swift Video Has ‘The Whole World’ Watching the Ravens Quarterback

“I’m looking forward to being a Raven,” he says. “[They’ll get] everything out of me. They gon’ get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that.”

The video captions, “In Captain Lamerica we trust 🫡.”

The video started making its rounds on Saturday, Jan. 27. It has already earned over 13 million views and 12,000 likes.

“This bout to be the most viewed NFL game in history,” someone commented.

“This might be the most hyped Game of all time lol,” added another fan. “The whole world will be watching Lamar. Ravens On Top.”

The winner of the AFC title will head to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 and take on the NFC champion, which will also be determined tonight. The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are competing for that title starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.