Acclaimed Movie Director Suffers Heart Attack: Latest on Nanni Moretti’s Condition

Nanni Moretti, an acclaimed Italian film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor, is currently recovering after he suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

According to Deadline, Moretti is now in stable condition at Rome’s San Camillo Hospital after doctors performed surgery on him following the heart attack hours earlier.

Nanni Moretti suffered a heart attack last fall, which forced him to cancel an appearance at the premiere of Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman’s drama Vittoria. He produced the film under his production company, Sacher Film.

Further details about Nanni Moretti’s condition have not been released at this time.

Nanni Moretti Has Won Multiple Filmmaking Awards

Nanni Moretti was recently seen at the Bari International Film Festival& TV Festival in southern Italy last month.

Moreti is one of the best-known Italian directors. He premiered nine films in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival. He won Best Director for Dear Diary in 1994 and the Palme d’Or for The Son’s Room in 2001.

Moretti also won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury for Mia Madre in 2015.

The famous Italian filmmaker was recently awarded a Silver Lion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for his version of Ecco Bombo, which had screened in the Venice Classics section.

Nanni Moretti previously opened up about his work to The Guardian. “My screenplays,” he explained. “[They] are not a reproduction of my life. Once in a while, I invent things.”

In 2023, Moretti opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his career.

“Fifty years ago to the day I shot my first two Super 8 shorts, and three things came naturally to me [that] I’ve taken with me all my life,” he said. “Talking about my world, the world of the left-wing Roman middle class, doing it with irony, particularly self-irony, and planting myself not just behind the camera but in front of it as well.”

Moretti also spoke about other hobbies he’s had over the years. “I was very good at water polo when I was younger — I played in the top Italian league. I was a young player on the national team, very strong, yet I quit at 17.”

He then added, “I was a political activist at school [and] I also quit politics. But I clung to cinema.”