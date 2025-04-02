president-trump-allegedly-tells-cabinet-elon-musk-is-stepping-back-from-doge

President Donald Trump has allegedly indicated to his inner circle, which includes some of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk is stepping back from his position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Politico reports that while the world leader is “pleased” with Musk and the DOGE crew, both men have decided it may be time for Musk to return to the business world. Three Trump insiders confirmed the news.

Elon Musk’s potential DOGE departure comes just weeks after White House officials predicted the billionaire would be “here to stay” and President Trump would allow him to surpass the 130-day time limit that Musk initially had.

A senior administration official previously told the media outlet that Musk would assist President Trump as an adviser instead of working in DOGE. He would also continue to be an “occasional face” around the White House.

Another administration official also pointed out that anyone who thinks Musk is going to disappear entirely from Trump’s orbit was “fooling themselves.”

DOGE was established through an executive order that President Trump signed on Jan. 20. The department investigated the “excessive spending” within the US government.

Although Musk’s position within DOGE has been unclear, the White House has consistently denied that he is running the initiative.

President Trump Recently Said Elon Musk Was Planning to Focus on His Company

According to USA Today, President Trump seemingly hinted that Musk was departing from his DOGE position earlier this week.

“I think he’s been amazing,” Trump said about Musk. “But I also think he’s got a big company to run. And at some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to.”

“I’d keep him as long as I could keep him,” Trump continued. “He’s a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. And he’s very smart, and he’s done a good job.”

Under Trump’s executive order, DOGE will be terminated after 18 months on Jul. 4, 2026.

President Trump also stated his Cabinet secretaries will start performing the cost-cutting roles at DOGE when Musk leaves.