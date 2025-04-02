Morgan Wallen Opted to Not Appear in Music Sketch Before Walking Off ‘SNL’ Stage Early

As more details about Morgan Wallen’s abrupt departure from SNL continue to surface, it was revealed that the country star had some other issues behind the scenes.

According to Page Six, Morgan Wallen was offered a cameo in the SNL pre-taped sketch, “Big Dumb Line.” However, after turning it down, the singer was replaced by Joe Jonas.

Others who participated in the sketch included the episode’s host, Mikey Madison, and SNL castmates Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman. While waiting in long lines for viral sensations, they would sing about New York’s hottest activities.

Appearing in all-white, Jonas sang, “Believe in yourself, believe in the line/You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna’s wine/So don’t give up/The rewards will be splendid/ Did Amelia Earhart give up?/ I’m not sure how that ended.”

Although he did not appear in the sketch, Morgan Wallen performed his new singles “I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case” as the SNL episode’s musical guest. However, he sparked criticism after he broke the tradition of hugging and praising the castmates after the episode ended.

He then shared a private jet photo and wrote, “Get me to God’s country.”

Morgan Wallen Makes Money From His ‘SNL’ Controversy By Selling ‘Get Me to God’s Country’ Merch

Not letting the negative chatter get to him, Morgan Wallen unveiled “Get Me to God’s Country” merch after his SNL exit made headlines.

The merchandise now appears on Wallen’s official website.

The comment drew attention not only from online critics but also from SNL cast members. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kenan Thompson had some thoughts about the situation.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something,” the longtime SNL cast member said. “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

He then noted, “‘The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week.”

An insider close to Wallen told Variety that he enjoyed his time on the show. He also did not mean to offend with his exit and photo.