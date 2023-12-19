Taylor Swift Gets Extravagant Birthday Gift From Kansas City Chiefs Owner

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating Taylor Swift for her birthday. The singer has recently attended games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Their relationship garnered media attention as a result.

In an Instagram photo, the daughter of Chiefs’ owner Gracie Hunt posed with Swift at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift also held onto the large present, which had a pink ribbon on it. If you’re wondering what the gift was, then wonder no more.

Hunt tagged Judith Leiber on the post. Leiber is a designer of jewel-encrusted designer bags, so it’s likely that it was one of these bags.

Hunt wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to this queen! 💖 Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!”

Taylor Swift Garners Criticism

While Hunt’s post was a celebration of Swift, some Kansas City Chiefs fans voiced their displeasure over the singer. They feel that Swift has distracted from the football game and turned it into a media spectacle.

On the post, some people criticized Swift. One person wrote,” Reason the the chefs are sinking and self-destructing.”

Another commented, “Ugh…. We see enough of her on game days.” Still, another wrote, “She’s destroying your team.” Finally, one person commented, “You only know her personally cause she dates a player on your daddy’s team.”

For her part, Swift seems unfazed by the criticism. In her Time Person of the Year interview, she said, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” It’s a quote that later ended up in cookie form.

Likewise, Kelce praised the way that Swift has handled being in the spotlight for The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”