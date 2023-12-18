Taylor Swift Fan Gets Booed at Chiefs Game, Roasted Online

Taylor Swift got rowdy at the Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend when she felt that the refs missed a call on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs took on the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, so any Chiefs fans who made the trip were in hostile territory.

One Chiefs fan — sporting both Chiefs and Swift gear — got more than she bargained for.

“Bad experience. Gillette Stadium has always been my home base and my favorite Stadium as a born and raised Massachusetts girl. But tonight at the Patriots game I was harassed & audibly booed for being a fan of the opposing team. And for wearing a jacket with my lifelong idol on it,” a Swiftie named Sara wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

bad experience. @GilletteStadium has always been my home base and my favorite stadium as a born+raised massachusetts girl but tonight at the @Patriots game i was harassed & audibly booed for being a fan of the opposing team and wearing a jacket with my lifelong idol on it. (1/6) — sara ⸆⸉ (@cleantvv) December 17, 2023

Taylor Swift Fan Heckled at Cheifs/Patriots Game

The 6-post thread continued, further detailing the alleged verbal abuse Sara received from the Pats fans nearby.

“I had men directly behind me right in my ear as well as many rows behind me in my section yelling that I was stupid for being a fan of Taylor. And many other nasty things that I won’t even put on here, for me and honestly Taylor’s sake. It was horrendous,” the thread continued.

“I am a Patriots fan as well. I grew up here. But tonight was definitely an eye-opener. And I keep looking back on it realizing just how wrong it was. Thanks to the men who made me completely uncomfortable. You suck,” stated Sara.

The response to Sara’s thread has been mixed, with plenty more hate being spewed her way. One user wrote, “I actually don’t believe this story, and I think she is making it up so that Taylor will see it and feel bad for her.”

Another user mocked her and Swift’s popular friendship bracelets, saying, “You got booed/heckled for wearing a Chiefs jacket at Patriots home game? Wtf did you think was going to happen they’d give you friendship bracelets?”