Taylor Swift Fans Slam Dave Grohl for Cheating Confession: ‘Tay-Voodoo Hit Today’

Just after Dave Grohl announced on Instagram that he had fathered a child outside his longtime marriage, Taylor Swift fans went after the Foo Fighters bandmate for his cheating confession as “karma” for the things he recently said about the pop icon.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift fans, the forever devoting Swifties, Dave Grohl took a subtle jab at the pop icon during a performance earlier this summer. The gig was near the Wembley Stadium, where Swift was performing.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Dave warned the show’s crowd. “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right [darn] place.”

For her part, Swift seemingly clapped back at Grohl’s remarks by stating, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Taylor Swift Fans Don’t Forget the Criticism While Slamming Dave Grohl for His Personal Life Woes

Seemingly taking Taylor Swift and her words to heart, the Swifties did not forget Dave Grohl and his criticism.

In posts on social media, the Swifties laid into Grohl, claiming it was karma for his remarks towards Swift.

“Dave Grohl having his one sided beef with Taylor and then him having a child OUTSIDE OF HIS MARRIAGE. Karma is her boyfriend!” one social media user declared on X, referencing Swift’s hit song “Karma.”

Another Swiftie stated, “Remember when dave grohl talking shit about taylor swift on his concert at wembley? well he admitted that he cheated on his wife & has a child outside his f—ing marriage so i say karma is really a god and never mess with her for real!!!!”

A fellow fan of Swift’s then added, “That Taylor Swift karma came fast for Dave Grohl.”

Grohl made headlines overnight after announcing in an Instagram post that he recently welcomed a baby girl, who was born outside his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he stated. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

Dave Grohl also stated that he loved his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia.

He claimed to be doing everything he can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”