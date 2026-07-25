former-nfl-player-jordan-devey-dead-at-38

Jordan Devey, a former NFL offensive lineman, has passed away at the age of 38, just days before his 15th wedding anniversary.

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According to his family, Devey died by suicide on July 21, as reported by ESPN and Fox 13.

His wife, Linsey Devey, confirmed his death on Instagram, posting a photo taken at his hospital bedside alongside a photo from their wedding day.

“Today would have been our 15th anniversary,” Linsey wrote alongside the July 23 post. “We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs.”

“We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion,” she added. “You were our hero, and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, ‘We’ll talk soon ❤️.’ ”

Linsey’s tribute included a link to a GoFundMe set up to support the family following Jordan’s death. The fundraiser describes him as a “loving father,” and a “cherished member” of the football community.

Jordan Devey’s Parents Believe He Was Suffering From CTE

Devey played for five NFL teams over seven seasons, including the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 44 games before retiring in 2021. He later settled in Idaho, where he coached football at a local high school, according to Fox 13.

Jordan Devey #65 of the San Francisco 49ers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2015. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

His parents, Leslie and Kerry, told Fox 13 that they believe Jordan was suffering from CTE prior to his death. The neurodegenerative disease is commonly associated with repeated head injuries in contact sports.

“Because of the condition of what happened with his death … we’re not going to be able to test for that and have a definitive answer,” Kerry told the outlet.

“We want people to understand that it’s okay to reach out,” Leslie added. “That help is there, and there’s nothing wrong with you for reaching out. You’re not fighting the battle alone.”

He is survived by his wife, Linsey, and their four children.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.