Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Admits to Fathering Baby ‘Outside’ of His Marriage, Working to ‘Regain Trust’ With Wife

Former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl just announced the birth of his daughter. The daughter was, however, born outside of his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl revealed in a statement on Instagram.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

No further information about the situation is available at this time.

Dave Grohl Admits to Fathering Baby ‘Outside’ of His Marriage

Grohl married to wife, Jordyn Blum, back in 2003. The two share three kids: Violet (18), Harper (15), and Ophelia (10). Grohl tends to shield his family away from the public eye. But back in 2009, he did give the world a glimpse into his home life in an interview with TIME.

“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.” Grohl stated.

“It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”