‘Impractical Jokers’ Star and Wife Welcome Baby

An Impractical Jokers star and his wife recently welcomed a baby, calling the little one’s arrival “super late” and giving them a unique name…

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Indeed, Joel Dommett, who starred in the UK version of Impractical Jokers from 2012 to 2014, and his model wife, Hannah Cooper, announced the arrival of their second child.

The comedian and TV host, 40, married Hannah, 35, in 2019, and the couple are already parents to son Wilde, born in September 2023. Their family has now grown by one more, with the new arrival coming almost two weeks past Hannah’s due date.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring a black-and-white close-up of their newborn’s tiny hand.

“Dutch Cooper-Dommett 🤍🍼🫧✨,” Hannah wrote alongside the cute shot, revealing the tyke’s interesting name. “Super late like his Father, super long like his Mother,” she added.

UK outlet Metro suggests that “Dutch” may be a nod to Hannah’s roots, as she was born in Holland.

Meanwhile, the adorable couple returned to share a sweet snapshot of their growing family. The sweet family photo showed little Dutch getting a meal while Hannah beamed with joy. Meanwhile, Joel crouched down to shower their toddler son Wilde with kisses.

“Table for 4 please ❤️,” the former Impractical Jokers star wrote alongside the post.