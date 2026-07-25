Some Exciting ’90 Day Fiancé’ Engagement News

Hold onto your rose bouquets, reality TV lovers… a 90 Day Fiancé franchise fan favorite is engaged. Again.

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Indeed, 90 Day: The Single Life star Liz Woods is engaged to her boyfriend, Alec.

“From The Single Life to engaged! A new chapter for Liz starts now. 💕💍” read a recent joint post from Woods and 90 Day Fiancé. “After all the laughs, adventures, late nights, and memories together, we finally get forever! Alec and I are so excited for this next chapter.”

The post included an artful black-and-white shot of the star-crossed lovers.

Alec, a mysterious hometown suitor who somehow kept his cool while Woods was being swept off her feet by the very charming Villa Garcia in the Dominican Republic (all while they were chatting). Apparently unbothered by Woods’ very public dating life, Alec put a ring on it… a stunning 4-carat ring, to be exact.

“After all the laughs, adventures, late nights, and memories together, we finally get forever! Alec and I are so excited for this next chapter,” Woods gushed to PEOPLE.

“I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful custom ring from Alec,” she told the outlet of her engagement bling. “Every detail was so thoughtful and timeless — they made this moment even more meaningful.”

“We took weeks to design,” Alec told PEOPLE. “I chose a radiant cut because it reminded me of Liz, full of light, impossible to ignore, and more beautiful the closer you get to her.”

Of course, the engagement news follows Woods’ famously rocky on-again, off-again relationship with Big Ed Brown, who popped the question (and un-popped it) around a dozen times.

Looks like Liz finally found her forever fiancé… let’s just hope the 13ish (?) time really is the charm!