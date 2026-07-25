Punk Rock Icon Dies at 59: RIP to Lou Koller

Lou Koller, co-founder and frontman of New York hardcore punk band Sick of It All, has passed away.

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The band announced Koller’s passing in a statement posted on Instagram yesterday (July 24).

“It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,” the group wrote alongside a photo of Koller. “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.”

“We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman,” the band continued. “Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

“This year would have marked Sick of It All’s 40th anniversary as a band,” the group added. “Lou’s camaraderie, commitment, and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years.”

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Koller co-founded Sick of It All in 1986 with his brother Pete Koller and drummer Armand Majidi. Over the following four decades, the band became one of the defining acts of the New York hardcore scene, releasing 12 studio albums and building a rabid fanbase.

Lou Koller Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis in 2024

In June 2024, Koller revealed he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer that had spread to his stomach, leading the band to cancel their European tour. After completing chemotherapy, he announced in May 2025 that he was cancer-free. However, the victory was short-lived, as the cancer soon returned.

“So bad news is the cancer has returned,” Koller explained on Instagram at the time. “I’ll try to keep you updated as much as possible. Thank you for your love and support.”

Lou Koller of Sick of It All performs at the 77 Montreal Festival, July 2018. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

In their tribute, Sick of It All expressed gratitude to fans who supported Koller during his cancer battle.

“You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years,” the band wrote. “His battle is over now, and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.”

Lou Koller was 59.